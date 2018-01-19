FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency officials work at the department's command center in Honolulu. Nearly 40 terrifying minutes passed between the time the Hawaii agency fired off a bogus alert about an incoming missile over the weekend and the moment the notice was canceled. The confusion _ and panic _ has raised questions about whether any state should be responsible for the notification _ especially as Washington and North Korea trade insults and threats.
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency officials work at the department's command center in Honolulu. Nearly 40 terrifying minutes passed between the time the Hawaii agency fired off a bogus alert about an incoming missile over the weekend and the moment the notice was canceled. The confusion _ and panic _ has raised questions about whether any state should be responsible for the notification _ especially as Washington and North Korea trade insults and threats. Caleb Jones, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency officials work at the department's command center in Honolulu. Nearly 40 terrifying minutes passed between the time the Hawaii agency fired off a bogus alert about an incoming missile over the weekend and the moment the notice was canceled. The confusion _ and panic _ has raised questions about whether any state should be responsible for the notification _ especially as Washington and North Korea trade insults and threats. Caleb Jones, File AP Photo

National Politics

Hawaii lawmakers to hold hearing on mistaken missile alert

By AUDREY McAVOY Associated Press

January 19, 2018 02:07 PM

HONOLULU

Hawaii lawmakers are holding a hearing to learn the circumstances of an emergency alert mistakenly sent over the weekend that warned island residents and visitors of a ballistic missile attack.

Gov. David Ige and Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Administrator Vern Miyagi will answer questions at Friday's hearing.

On Saturday, a state employee mistakenly sent an emergency alert to mobile devices and TV and radio stations warning of an incoming missile strike, causing widespread panic and confusion.

A corrected alert was not sent for nearly 40 minutes because state workers had no prepared message for a false alarm.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hawaii emergency workers immediately started calling city and county officials to tell them there was no threat. They posted social media messages about 13 minutes after the erroneous warning.

On Thursday, the Hawaii state Department of Defense said it took about 10 minutes for an employee to think of sending a new alert canceling the alert.

Lt. Col. Charles Anthony said that amid the alert's chaos, a telecommunications staffer presented his idea to create a new alert on the same platform that sent out the mistake. The agency checked with federal officials, composed and uploaded the alert to their online system and eventually issued the retraction.

The initial warning was sent at 8:07 a.m. and the correction reached cellphones at 8:45.

It is estimated that a missile would take about 20 minutes to reach Hawaii from North Korea. Officials say it would take about five minutes for the military to analyze the launch trajectory and notify the state, leaving only 12 to 15 minutes of warning time before impact.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video