National Politics

GOP Albuquerque attorney to enter secretary of state race

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 01:30 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.

An Albuquerque attorney says she will challenge incumbent New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver in November.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Republican JoHanna Cox said this week she's jumping into the secretary of state race over the concerns about "the integrity of New Mexico elections." She's the first GOP candidate in the race.

Cox previously worked as an assistant district attorney in Valencia County and held a similar position in the Santa Fe-based 1st Judicial District Attorney's office.

Toulouse Oliver, who lost in the 2014 election, was elected secretary of state in a 2016 special election after then-Secretary of State Dianna Duran resigned from office.

Duran pleaded guilty in 2015 to illegally diverting campaign funds to fuel a gambling habit.

