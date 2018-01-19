After 911 prank, boy vows to call only in an 'emerginsy'

A Massachusetts police department has received a handwritten apology for a series of prank 911 calls from a young boy who promised not to call again except in an "emerginsy."
The Boston Globe reports that a Somerville police officer was sent to East Somerville Community School last week after several 911 calls were made from a phone in the cafeteria. The officer found the students responsible and talked to them and their parents.
A few days later, one of the students, about age 10, hand-delivered an apology note, which the department posted online .
The boy said he was "very sorry" for the prank and recognized that it was "a really bad idea."
Never miss a local story.
He ended the letter by saying, "Thank you for everything you do to keep us safe."
Comments