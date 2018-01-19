National Politics

Mayor says borough residents aren't complying with burn bans

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 01:16 AM

FAIRBANKS, Alaska

Mayor Karl Kassel says low compliance with restrictions on burning wood and coal is preventing the Fairbanks North Star Borough from hitting federal air standards.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that Kassel said on Wednesday he's planning a series of town hall meetings to educate residents on the community's air.

The borough has called 16 burn bans so far this winter. Kassel says the air is improving, but the level of pollution is still far above federal standards aimed at protecting human health.

He says residents have been ignoring the ban because they have busy lives, but that it's time they start to understand the severity.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Decades of scientific research has revealed a connection between the particular pollution the borough faces and various heart and lung illnesses.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video