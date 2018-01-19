Woman shot by police sues Hawaii County for excessive force

A woman has filed a lawsuit claiming police officers in Hilo used excessive force when they shot her and fatally shot her husband two years ago.
The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports that Nikita Nakamoto filed the civil suit Jan. 12. She seeks unspecified damages for herself and her two minor children, one of whom is the natural child of her late husband, Ronald Barawis Jr.
Nakamoto is suing Hawaii County. The police department is not named, but the suit claims the department was negligent in its training and supervision of the officers who shot Barawis and Nakamoto.
The shooting occurred in February 2016.
Deputy Corporation Counsel Laureen Martin said the county hadn't been served with the lawsuit and declined further comment.
