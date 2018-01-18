Vermont Gov. Scott expects to sign pot bill before Monday

National Politics

January 18, 2018

MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott says he expects to sign a bill before Monday that will legalize the recreational use of marijuana.

Scott said Thursday that he will do it privately, to respect those who oppose the measure.

Last week the state Senate gave final approval to a bill that will legalize the possession of up to an ounce of marijuana, two mature plants and four immature plants, making Vermont the first state to legalize marijuana through the legislative process, rather than via a citizen referendum. The law would take effect July 1.

Scott says a lawyer is now reviewing the bill.

Scott had vetoed an earlier version of it, but his concerns were addressed in the revised legislation that passed last week.

