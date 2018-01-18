National Politics

New video equipment hasn't been used in Oklahoma County jail

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 12:53 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY

New video equipment installed in August at the Oklahoma County jail to help with certain courtroom procedures has yet to be used.

The Oklahoman reports that the $3,000 camera and video system was intended to reduce risks and provide relief transporting inmates to and from the courthouse.

Jail officials are eager to utilize the technology. But county justices are still weighing the potential pitfall of legal violations.

Oklahoma County District Judge Timothy Henderson says the main concern is ensuring that individuals receive justice. Henderson says officials are trying to develop ways to protect inmate's rights.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A 2016 Vera Institute of Justice report found that the jail's resource limitations led to the sheriff's office transporting either too many or too few inmates to the courthouse. The lack of coordination caused logistical challenges and courthouse delays.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video