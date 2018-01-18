New video equipment hasn't been used in Oklahoma County jail

New video equipment installed in August at the Oklahoma County jail to help with certain courtroom procedures has yet to be used.
The Oklahoman reports that the $3,000 camera and video system was intended to reduce risks and provide relief transporting inmates to and from the courthouse.
Jail officials are eager to utilize the technology. But county justices are still weighing the potential pitfall of legal violations.
Oklahoma County District Judge Timothy Henderson says the main concern is ensuring that individuals receive justice. Henderson says officials are trying to develop ways to protect inmate's rights.
A 2016 Vera Institute of Justice report found that the jail's resource limitations led to the sheriff's office transporting either too many or too few inmates to the courthouse. The lack of coordination caused logistical challenges and courthouse delays.
