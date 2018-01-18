National Politics

Former VP Joe Biden to speak at Montana Democrats' dinner

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 12:53 PM

HELENA, Mont.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver the keynote speech at the Montana Democratic Party's annual Mansfield-Metcalf Dinner in Helena on March 10.

Party executive director Nancy Keenan says the party is excited to have the former vice president help kick off the 2018 election season in Montana.

Biden served as a U.S. Senate from Delaware for 36 years and was vice president to Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017. He considered and ultimately decided not to run for president in 2016.

Since leaving the White House, Biden launched American Possibilities to support Democratic candidates and causes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The 40th annual dinner will be held at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. Information about tickets and timing will be announced later.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video