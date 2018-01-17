National Politics

Department of Education OKs New York's plan under new law

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 11:13 PM

ALBANY, N.Y.

The United States Department of Education has approved New York's plan to comply with the new federal education law.

The New York plan was among 11 state plans approved by federal officials this week. The plans are required under the Every Student Succeeds Act that replaced No Child Left Behind.

New York Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia said Wednesday that approval of the plan submitted in September will ensure that New York continues to receive about $1.6 billion in annual federal funding for its elementary and high schools.

She says the plan includes new accountability measures that go beyond test scores, and improves supports for sub-groups of students, including immigrant and homeless youth.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Advocacy group High Achievement New York says it's important that schools and parents understand the revised performance indicators.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video