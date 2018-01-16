National Politics

Recently retired US judge, Milton Shadur, dies at 93

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 11:34 PM

CHICAGO

One of the nation's longest-serving federal judges has died just three days after relinquishing the last case on his docket.

A statement Tuesday from U.S. District Court in Chicago where he served for nearly 40 years said 93-year-old Milton Shadur died Monday.

Shadur announced only last summer he was retiring. His daughter, Beth Shadur, tells the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin he spent months wrapping up lingering cases. She says he reluctantly gave up his last case Friday.

He wrote more than 11,000 opinions, often peppering them with humor. When someone suggested he'd given a litigant a judicial blank check, Shadur denied it, writing he "issues blank checks to no one other than Mrs. Shadur."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Navy veteran is survived by his wife of 71 years, his daughter and a son.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video