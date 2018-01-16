FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2016, file photo, Gregory Nisbet listens to Justice Thomas Warren during his trial in Portland, Maine. Nisbet, the landlord who was convicted following a fatal fire in Maine, is due to file a brief in his appeals case. Nisbet was convicted of code violations stemming from the November 2014 fire, which killed six people in Portland.
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2016, file photo, Gregory Nisbet listens to Justice Thomas Warren during his trial in Portland, Maine. Nisbet, the landlord who was convicted following a fatal fire in Maine, is due to file a brief in his appeals case. Nisbet was convicted of code violations stemming from the November 2014 fire, which killed six people in Portland. Portland Press Herald via AP, File Ben McCanna
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2016, file photo, Gregory Nisbet listens to Justice Thomas Warren during his trial in Portland, Maine. Nisbet, the landlord who was convicted following a fatal fire in Maine, is due to file a brief in his appeals case. Nisbet was convicted of code violations stemming from the November 2014 fire, which killed six people in Portland. Portland Press Herald via AP, File Ben McCanna

National Politics

Landlord in fatal fire again due to file brief in appeal

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 11:03 PM

PORTLAND, Maine

A landlord who was convicted of code violations stemming from Maine's deadliest fire in decades is due to file a brief in his appeals case.

Gregory Nisbet was convicted following the November 2014 fire that killed six people in Portland. He appealed his conviction to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, and is due to file the appellate brief by Friday.

Nisbet was given a 10-day extension last week when he did not meet an earlier deadline for the brief. He was acquitted of six counts of manslaughter at trial.

The code violations Nisbet was convicted of related to the safety of the apartment building where the fire broke out. He was sentenced to three months in jail. Officials say the fire started in a cigarette dispenser.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video