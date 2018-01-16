National Politics

Wichita State gun case shows loophole in campus carry law

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 12:48 PM

WICHITA, Kan.

The case of a former Wichita State University student who was arrested for carrying a loaded gun on campus points to what could be an unintended loophole allowing criminals who are barred from carrying a gun to get away with it.

The Wichita Eagle reports that under the current law, police can't question someone carrying a firearm unless they suspect that person has committed another crime. Police can't check whether a person has a past conviction making it illegal to carry.

Court documents show the Wichita State case began after a student reported that classmate John W. Bannon frequently carried a gun. He was later jailed on a gun charge after a 2013 police search. Permitless concealed carry took effect July 2015.

Lawyers say police wouldn't have been allowed to investigate Bannon under current law unless they suspected him of another crime.

