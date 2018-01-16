National Politics

Voters filling vacancy in South Carolina House

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 12:40 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C.

Voters are selecting their pick to fill an empty seat in the South Carolina House of Representatives.

Republican Nancy Mace and Democrat Cindy Boatwright are on the ballot Tuesday for voters in House District 99.

The seat covers parts of Charleston and Berkeley counties and became vacant last year when Jim Merrill resigned shortly before pleading guilty to misdemeanor misconduct in office. The former majority leader was the second House leader convicted in the investigation that began with the 2014 prosecution of longtime state House speaker Bobby Harrell.

Mace is a businesswoman from Daniel Island who served as a campaign field director for Donald Trump. She won nearly 63 percent of votes cast in a Republican runoff last year.

Boatwright is a mental health counselor from Mount Pleasant.

