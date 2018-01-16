Oklahoma prisons director says overcrowding crisis worsening

FILE - In this June 27, 2017, file photo, Joe Allbaugh, director of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, listens during a Board of Corrections meeting in Oklahoma City. Allbaugh warned lawmakers on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, that the state's crumbling prison system is overcrowded with inmates, the staff is overworked and underpaid and the problem is expected to worsen as more men and women are being sentenced to long stretches behind bars. Sue Ogrocki, file AP Photo