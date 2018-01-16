FILE - In this June 27, 2017, file photo, Joe Allbaugh, director of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, listens during a Board of Corrections meeting in Oklahoma City. Allbaugh warned lawmakers on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, that the state's crumbling prison system is overcrowded with inmates, the staff is overworked and underpaid and the problem is expected to worsen as more men and women are being sentenced to long stretches behind bars.
FILE - In this June 27, 2017, file photo, Joe Allbaugh, director of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, listens during a Board of Corrections meeting in Oklahoma City. Allbaugh warned lawmakers on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, that the state's crumbling prison system is overcrowded with inmates, the staff is overworked and underpaid and the problem is expected to worsen as more men and women are being sentenced to long stretches behind bars. Sue Ogrocki, file AP Photo
FILE - In this June 27, 2017, file photo, Joe Allbaugh, director of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, listens during a Board of Corrections meeting in Oklahoma City. Allbaugh warned lawmakers on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, that the state's crumbling prison system is overcrowded with inmates, the staff is overworked and underpaid and the problem is expected to worsen as more men and women are being sentenced to long stretches behind bars. Sue Ogrocki, file AP Photo

National Politics

Oklahoma prisons director says overcrowding crisis worsening

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 12:40 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY

The head of Oklahoma's prison system is warning lawmakers that state facilities are crumbling, guards are overworked and underpaid, and that the problem will only worsen as more men and women are sentenced to long stretches behind bars.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Joe Allbaugh's blunt assessment before lawmakers Tuesday comes days after the release of federal statistics that show Oklahoma's overall incarceration rate now ranks second in the nation.

Allbaugh showed members photographs of pooling water on the roof of one prison and a leaking water tank repaired with a broom handle at another.

The agency is asking lawmakers for $813 million to build two new prisons to accommodate the projected growth in the inmate population. The request comes as lawmakers prepare for a fourth consecutive annual budget shortfall.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video