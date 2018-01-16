National Politics

Austin candidate challenges state law with criminal past

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 12:17 PM

AUSTIN, Texas

A criminal justice activist is challenging a state law that blocks felons from public office by running for a seat on Austin's City Council.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that 47-year-old Lewis Conway Jr. is officially launching his campaign Tuesday to join the race against Councilwoman Ora Houston. His campaign focuses on what he calls "radical compassion," criminal justice reform and funding for community health care.

Conway has a 1992 manslaughter conviction for fatally stabbing an acquaintance during a fight over stolen money. His voting rights were restored in 2013 after serving eight years in prison and 12 on parole.

State law says a felon can't hold public office unless the person has been "released from the resulting disabilities." But state officials don't know what such a release looks like because no one has challenged it.

