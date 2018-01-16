National Politics

Arkansas man joins lawsuit regarding panhandling

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 12:15 PM

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.

A central Arkansas man who wants to defend giving to panhandlers has joined a lawsuit that states a city ordinance regarding panhandling is unconstitutional.

The Sentinel-Record reports that the second amended complaint filed last week added Todd Reid as a plaintiff. Reid joins panhandler Michael Rodgers in the federal lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas to permanently stop Hot Springs from enforcing the ordinance.

The complaint says Reid wants to give to panhandlers from a vehicle, which is banned under the ordinance adopted by the city last month. The city says such transactions endanger pedestrians and motorists on public rights of way.

Hot Springs has suspended enforcement until the court rules on the ordinance's constitutionality. Police meanwhile have been issuing verbal warnings to panhandlers and motorists.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video