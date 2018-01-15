National Politics

New Hampshire lawmakers again consider marriage age bills

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 11:11 PM

CONCORD, N.H.

New Hampshire lawmakers are again considering changing the age at which residents can marry.

Existing law allows girls to get married at 13 and boys at 14 if they have court and parental approval. The House indefinitely postponed action last year on a bill to raise the minimum age for either gender to 18, which means substantially similar legislation can't be taken up this year without the approval of a rules committee or a two-thirds vote of the House.

Lawmakers have filed several new bills on the topic, however, including several that will be before a House committee on Tuesday.

One would raise the minimum age to 16 for boys and girls; another would prohibit judges from authorizing marriages in cases where sex between the parties would be statutory rape.

