Leahy, Scott recommend Essex police chief for US Marshal

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 11:06 PM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy and Republican Vermont Governor Phil Scott have recommended to President Trump the Essex police chief as the state's next U.S. Marshal.

The U.S. Marshals Service is responsible for capturing fugitives and sex offenders, managing federal prisoners, and protecting federal courthouses. The service has offices in Burlington, Rutland and Brattleboro.

In a letter to the president, Scott and Leahy highlighted the importance of Vermont working with federal authorities in fighting the addiction to heroin and other opioids. They say Chief Brad LaRose understands the challenges of this epidemic and the value of interagency coordination between federal, state, and local law enforcement partners.

LaRose would oversee all US Marshals Service operations in Vermont, if he's nominated and confirmed.

