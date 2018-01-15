National Politics

North Dakota first lady to appear at White House event

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 07:16 PM

BISMARCK, N.D.

North Dakota's first lady is scheduled to attend a White House even featuring prominent women within the Trump administration and state government.

Kathryn Helgaas Burgum will participate in panel discussions on the economy and jobs, national security, education and health care, including the nation's opioid crisis.

Helgaas Burgum says she has been asked to talk specifically about her expertise and experience related to combating addiction.

Other panelists expected to appear Tuesday are Ivanka Trump, White House councilor Kellyanne Conway, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, and others.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order last week establishing a new office aimed at addiction recovery and treatment initiatives.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video