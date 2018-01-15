National Politics

More than 40 Wyoming Air Guard members return from Kuwait

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 12:43 PM

CHEYENNE, Wyo.

Forty-four members of the Wyoming Air National Guard's 153rd Airlift Wing have returned home from a deployment overseas.

Gov. Matt Mead and Wyoming Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Luke Reiner were among those on hand Saturday in Cheyenne to welcome the service members back.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that the airmen returned to the U.S. after a little more than two months of operations out of Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

Wing commander Col. Justin Walrath says their work focused on support operations throughout the Middle Eastern theatre, including Iraq, Afghanistan and the fight against the Islamic State.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video