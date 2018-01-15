National Politics

Greitens delays tax policy tour after admitting to affair

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 12:20 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is delaying a planned tour to talk about his tax change proposals after admitting to having an extramarital affair.

The Republican's spokesman, Parker Briden, said Monday that the governor will still unveil his policy goals this week, but that he's delaying a promotional tour.

Greitens acknowledged being "unfaithful" in his marriage after a Wednesday report by St. Louis television station KMOV about his affair with a woman in 2015.

Greitens has denied more lurid allegations contained in a secretly recorded conversation between the woman and her ex-husband, including claims that Greitens threatened to release photos of her if she spoke about the affair. The woman's attorneys say she wants the media and public to leave her alone.

The scandal could present major challenges as Greitens seeks to implement his tax change agenda.

