National Politics

Suspect in Wichita hoax call expresses remorse for death

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 12:12 PM

WICHITA, Kan.

A California man accused of making a hoax emergency call that resulted in the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he regrets the man's death but he wouldn't say whether he made the call.

Tyler Barriss is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Dec. 28 death of Andrew Finch at a Wichita home. Police went to the home after receiving a fake report about a shooting and kidnapping at a home. Finch was shot when he opened the door.

During interviews with KWCH-TV Friday and Sunday, Barriss admitted that he had been paid to make other hoax calls in the past. But he declined to answer when asked directly if he was paid to make the call to Wichita. He also expressed remorse over Finch's death.

