Report on Red River diversion changes due out this week

A task force formed to help revive a stalled flood project for the Fargo area discussed many options, but the city's mayor is hoping for one recommendation from the group's efforts.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton assembled the task force following a judge's decision to shut down the $2.2 billion Red River diversion until it gets the necessary permits from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney, who also chairs the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority, expects the final plan to be a hybrid of all the task force options.
Mahoney says the proposal needs to qualify for DNR permits, maintain federal funding and lower impacts to Richland and Wilkin counties.
Never miss a local story.
A final report from the task force is expected to be released this week.
Comments