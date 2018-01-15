National Politics

State Rep. Wachs raises more than $500,000 for governor run

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 11:45 AM

MADISON, Wis.

Democratic state Rep. Dana Wachs says he has raised more than half a million dollars for his campaign for governor.

The Eau Claire attorney says he raised $514,454 between Aug. 7 and Dec. 31, and has $163,205 in cash on hand. He says 931 people donated to his campaign, the majority of them giving $100 or less.

The other highest profile Democratic candidates for governor are: state Superintendent Tony Evers; Madison Mayor Paul Soglin; state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout, of Alma; former state Rep. Kelda Roys, of Madison; statewide firefighter union leader Mahlon Mitchell; former state party chairman Matt Flynn; Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik; and political activist Mike McCabe.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker is seeking a third term.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The deadline for fundraising reports is Tuesday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video