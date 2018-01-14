'Sit down and shut up': The best of Chris Christie's 8 years

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2013, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie reacts to a question after announcing Deborah Gramiccioni is replacing Bill Baroni as deputy executive director of The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey following Baroni's resignation that day, during a news conference at the Statehouse in Trenton, N.J. The colorful, candid, at-times crude and historically unpopular two-term Republican governor, who captured national headlines with his unique turns-of-phrase and gigantic personality, leaves office Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Mel Evans, File AP Photo