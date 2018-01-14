National Politics

Person dead after officer-involved shooting in Huntersville

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C.

A North Carolina man is dead after being shot by police responding to a call for help in a domestic assault.

Multiple media organizations report Sunday that the officers shot and killed the man in Huntersville after they said he was holding a gun in a threatening way.

Huntersville police say officers responded just after 9 p.m. Saturday and tried to question the man involved in the domestic incident. Police said officers fired after the man acted in a threatening way.

The man was hit by several rounds and died at the scene. Officials haven't identified him.

The State Bureau of Investigation is on the case. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

