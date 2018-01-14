National Politics

Police shoot, critically wound passenger during traffic stop

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 11:05 AM

PHILADELPHIA

Authorities say police shot and critically wounded a man during a traffic stop when he tried to take an officer's gun.

The shooting in Philadelphia occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday, shortly after highway patrol officers had stopped a vehicle that was traveling the wrong way on a one-way street.

An officer was patting down a passenger and believed he had a gun. Authorities say a struggle soon ensued and the man tried to take the officer's gun.

The officer fired a shot that missed the man. The man then allegedly pulled out his own gun but another officer shot him once in the torso.

The wounded suspect remained hospitalized Sunday in critical condition. His name and further details on his injuries were not disclosed.

No officers were injured.

