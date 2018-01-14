National Politics

Half of Central Texas town's police force on paid leave

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 11:14 AM

LLANO, Texas

The police chief of a Central Texas town and two officers have been placed on paid lead as part of an ongoing investigation.

KXAN-TV in Austin reports that Llano Police Chief Kevin Ratliff and officers Aimee Shannon and Sergeant Jared Latta are under investigation by the Llano County District Attorney's office and the Texas Rangers.

No details of the investigation have been made available.

They join another officer in Llano, about 75 miles northwest of Austin, on paid suspension. Officer Grant Harden has been on leave since November, when he was indicted by a grand jury for charges including tampering with evidence.

Llano City Councilman Craig Bauman told the TV station that Patrol Officer Kenneth Poe will serve as the interim chief.

Llano police says the department employs nine people.

