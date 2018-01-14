Police: Woman killed her children, died jumping onto highway

Detectives say a North Carolina woman killed her two children and then jumped off a bridge onto an interstate highway to kill herself.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they were called early Saturday evening after the woman dropped onto the asphalt onto Interstate 485. Officers say the woman was dead at the scene.
Police say they went to the woman's home and inside found two children suffering fatal wounds. Multiple media organizations reported the woman's 3-year-old-daughter and 7-year-old son died at a hospital. No one else was inside the home.
Officials haven't identified the woman.
