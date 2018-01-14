National Politics

Police: Woman killed her children, died jumping onto highway

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 12:20 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Detectives say a North Carolina woman killed her two children and then jumped off a bridge onto an interstate highway to kill herself.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they were called early Saturday evening after the woman dropped onto the asphalt onto Interstate 485. Officers say the woman was dead at the scene.

Police say they went to the woman's home and inside found two children suffering fatal wounds. Multiple media organizations reported the woman's 3-year-old-daughter and 7-year-old son died at a hospital. No one else was inside the home.

Officials haven't identified the woman.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video