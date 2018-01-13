National Politics

Police: Plainclothes officers shoot, kill robbery suspect

The Associated Press

January 13, 2018 11:48 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Police officials in Ohio are sorting out the details in the fatal shooting of a robbery suspect who died after being shot by plainclothes police.

The shooting happened late Friday afternoon in Columbus.

A union representative says plainclothes officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect after becoming aware of the suspect's presence in a home.

A Columbus police spokesman later said the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Amanuel Dagebo, was shot inside a parked car by two officers.

Police say a gun was found near the car.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that the spokesman wouldn't say whether the suspect fired at police or how many shots the officers fired.

None of the officers involved in the shooting were injured.

