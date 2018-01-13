Black officials uneasy about plaque for Calhoun monument

Black members of Charleston's city council say they're unlikely to support a new plaque for the John C. Calhoun monument even though it's supposed to add context about the politician's support for slavery.
Council member Robert Mitchell says there are no words that can change his feelings about Calhoun, a vice president and South Carolina native.
Mayor John Tecklenburg wants to confront the racism in the city's past by adding more historical context to Confederate monuments. The state's Heritage Act forbids the removal or relocation of any Confederate memorials without a two-thirds vote of the Legislature.
Council member William Dudley Gregorie says the city should challenge the Heritage Act.
The council has deferred proposed wording for the plaque until its next meeting.
