National Politics

Black officials uneasy about plaque for Calhoun monument

The Associated Press

January 13, 2018 11:13 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C.

Black members of Charleston's city council say they're unlikely to support a new plaque for the John C. Calhoun monument even though it's supposed to add context about the politician's support for slavery.

Council member Robert Mitchell says there are no words that can change his feelings about Calhoun, a vice president and South Carolina native.

Mayor John Tecklenburg wants to confront the racism in the city's past by adding more historical context to Confederate monuments. The state's Heritage Act forbids the removal or relocation of any Confederate memorials without a two-thirds vote of the Legislature.

Council member William Dudley Gregorie says the city should challenge the Heritage Act.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The council has deferred proposed wording for the plaque until its next meeting.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video