Police officer charged with reckless driving, eluding police

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 09:04 PM

RICHMOND, Va.

A Virginia police officer has been charged with reckless driving and failure to stop for law enforcement.

Fluvanna County Sheriff's Capt. David Wells tells the Richmond Times Dispatch in a statement that Richmond police Officer Travis Scott Dooley fled when a sheriff's deputy attempted to pull him over for speeding early Sunday.

Dooley, who was placed on administrative leave last month for shooting and injuring a murder suspect, was arrested and taken before a magistrate for a probable cause hearing.

Wells also said an unknown pill was found in Dooley's vehicle, and that it has been sent to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science for testing.

Dooley was released on his own recognizance. It is unclear if Dooley has a lawyer.

