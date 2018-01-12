Armed man fatally shot in exchange of gunfire with police

National Politics

COLUMBUS, Ohio

A police union official says an armed man was fatally shot after exchanging gunfire with plainclothes police officers in Columbus.

Jeff Simpson says the officers weren't hurt in Friday evening's shooting. He's vice president of Capital City Lodge No. 9 of the Fraternal Order of Police, which represents Columbus officers.

He tells The Columbus Dispatch the shooting happened around 5 p.m. after police learned of shots being fired in a residential neighborhood.

Simpson says the officers became aware of the suspect's presence in a home and an exchange of gunfire occurred, leaving the suspect fatally shot. The suspect was not identified.

He says the four plainclothes officers involved are part of a task force formed to capture robbery and burglary suspects.

An investigation is continuing.

