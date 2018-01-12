National Politics

Florida man wounded in shootout with deputies

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 07:51 PM

LAKELAND, Fla.

Authorities say a Florida man was wounded during a shootout with deputies after a domestic disturbance call.

A Polk County Sheriff's Office news release says 32-year-old Joshua Imhoff was shot and critically hurt Friday morning. He faces multiple charges, including six counts of attempted first-degree murder on a law enforcement officer.

Officials say Imhoff's ex-girlfriend reported that he sent her threatening messages and a photo of a gun. Deputies spotted Imhoff's truck about an hour later near Interstate 4, southwest of Orlando. They say he shot at them during a chase, but he was eventually forced to stop.

Deputies say Imhoff came at them with a knife, prompting them to shoot him three times. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No deputies were injured. It wasn't known if Imhoff had an attorney.

Imhoff is white. The races of the deputies weren't immediately known.

