National Politics

Man shot by Albuquerque police was wanted ex-felon

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 07:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting involving Albuquerque police as a wanted ex-felon.

A police spokesman said Friday the man has been confirmed to be Daniel Saavedra-Arreola.

Gilbert Gallegos says Saavedra-Arreola had several aliases and served time in various correctional facilities.

According to police, officers responding to a residential burglary call last Sunday were confronted by a suspect with a weapon.

At least one officer opened fire, fatally wounding him.

A task force is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Gallegos says Saavedra-Arreola's past convictions include conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

At the time of the shooting, he was wanted for probation violations and considered armed and dangerous.

