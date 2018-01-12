Legislators who skip training could face ethics complaint

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2017 file photo, state Rep. Dean Westlake, D-Kotzebue, talks with another legislator during a break in the opening session of the Alaska Legislature in Juneau, Alaska. Alaska legislators who do not take training to prevent sexual harassment could face an ethics complaint after a legislative ethics committee agreed Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, to make the training mandatory for this year. Allegations of inappropriate behavior toward female aides, including allegedly grabbing one woman's buttocks last month, forced the resignation of Westlake, a freshman Democrat. Mark Thiessen, File AP Photo