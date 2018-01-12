National Politics

Lawmaker defends his question at sexual harassment training

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 10:55 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A Rhode Island lawmaker says his question during sexual harassment training was misunderstood and he feels harassed by a female lawmaker who took offense.

Lawmakers attended sexual harassment training for the first time Wednesday.

When the presenter discussed asking for sexual favors at work, Democratic Rep. Ramon Perez was quoted as saying, "How do you do that?"

Some attendees laughed at what they thought was a joke.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Democratic Rep. Moira Walsh told WJAR-TV she was deeply disappointed.

Perez says it was a sincere question and explained it by saying he had never found himself in that kind of situation and wanted to know how to respond.

Perez told WPRO-AM he feels harassed by Walsh.

Perez upset colleagues in June when he shared a screengrab showing web browser tabs referencing pornographic content.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video