Lawmaker defends his question at sexual harassment training

A Rhode Island lawmaker says his question during sexual harassment training was misunderstood and he feels harassed by a female lawmaker who took offense.
Lawmakers attended sexual harassment training for the first time Wednesday.
When the presenter discussed asking for sexual favors at work, Democratic Rep. Ramon Perez was quoted as saying, "How do you do that?"
Some attendees laughed at what they thought was a joke.
Democratic Rep. Moira Walsh told WJAR-TV she was deeply disappointed.
Perez says it was a sincere question and explained it by saying he had never found himself in that kind of situation and wanted to know how to respond.
Perez told WPRO-AM he feels harassed by Walsh.
Perez upset colleagues in June when he shared a screengrab showing web browser tabs referencing pornographic content.
