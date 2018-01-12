National Politics

Kansas attorney general nominates KanCare inspector general

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 10:47 AM

TOPEKA, Kan.

The nominee to be inspector general for the state's Medicaid program would take a job that was left vacant for years by Gov. Sam Brownback's administration.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Thursday recommended Lawrence attorney Sarah Fertig become the first inspector general in the state since June 2014.

The Brownback administration outsourced the state's Medicaid program to three for-profit insurance companies, calling the program KanCare. The inspector general was set up in 2007 to oversee the program. The position was abolished in 2014 and has been left vacant.

The 2017 Legislature made Schmidt's office responsible for naming an inspector general.

Fertig has been an assistant attorney general for six years in the Schmidt's office. She previously was an inspector general for the Kansas Juvenile Justice Authority.

