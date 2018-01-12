National Politics

Rauner campaign pulls TV ads featuring Missouri governor

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 10:37 AM

CHICAGO

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's re-election campaign has pulled a TV ad featuring Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who's facing allegations he blackmailed a woman to keep her quiet about their affair.

Rauner campaign spokeswoman Kirsten Kukowski says the ad featuring Greitens and other fellow GOP governors was halted Wednesday. That's the same day Greitens acknowledged he was "unfaithful" in his marriage but denied other allegations.

Kukowski says the ad was pulled because the campaign was starting a new one linking Democratic governor candidate J.B. Pritzker to ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

That ad features audio of the now-imprisoned Blagojevich and Pritzker discussing the possibility of Blagojevich appointing Pritzker attorney general.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pritzker's campaign says he was never accused of wrongdoing. They called the ad an attempt by Rauner to distract from his record and launched their own ad blaming him for 13 deaths at a Quincy veterans' home.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video