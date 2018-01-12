National Politics

Top Connecticut Senate Republican denounces Trump comment

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 10:34 AM

HARTFORD, Conn.

The top Republican of the Connecticut Senate is calling on President Donald Trump to apologize for vulgar remarks he reportedly made about immigrants from Africa and Haiti.

Senate Republican President Pro Tempore Len Fasano says the comments are "beyond inappropriate and offensive" and "fly in the face of what it means to be Republican and an American."

Fasano, who declined to be a Trump delegate and has tried to avoid getting drawn into Trump's controversies, said Friday that Trump "should apologize for these disrespectful and outrageous comments."

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy issued a statement saying he is "sickened and appalled" by Trump's comments "but not surprised." Malloy says the comments are "rooted in racism and intolerance."

Trump has denied using vulgar language during a meeting on immigration Thursday.

