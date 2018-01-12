National Politics

What to expect at this weekend's inauguration

By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press

January 12, 2018 10:31 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

Richmond has a weekend full of pomp and circumstance ahead as Gov. Terry McAuliffe hands over the reins to fellow Democrat Ralph Northam.

Northam will be sworn as Virginia's 73rd governor during an outdoor ceremony at Capitol Square on Saturday. Other celebratory events are planned Friday through Sunday.

Immediately after the swearing-in ceremony, a parade will kick off. A total of 26 groups are taking part, including a southwest Virginia fiddlers group, James Madison University's marching band and the Virginia Military Institute Corps of Cadets.

A ticketed black-tie ball will be held Saturday night.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Northam's inaugural committee has raised over $1.9 million as of Friday, according to the Virginia Public Access Project, a nonpartisan money-in-politics tracker.

Much of that money has come from corporations or special interest groups.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video