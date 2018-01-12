National Politics

Murphy taps Asbury Park official as education commissioner

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 10:29 AM

ASBURY PARK, N.J.

Incoming governor Phil Murphy has named his pick to be New Jersey's next education commissioner.

Murphy, a Democrat, said Friday at Barack Obama Elementary School in Asbury Park that Lamont Repollet would lead his administration's education department.

Repollet currently serves as Asbury Park superintendent and was previously the principal at Carteret High School. He's a former public middle school teacher.

Murphy says Repollet would take the lead in ending the state's use of testing known as the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers or PARCC.

Murphy campaigned on ending the testing last year. He takes over from GOP Gov. Chris Christie on Tuesday.

Repollet called the appointment an honor and said he looks forward to establishing a strong science, technology, engineering and math curriculum.

