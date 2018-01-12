National Politics

Wisconsin DNR to up camping fees at most popular parks

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 10:22 AM

MILWAUKEE

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is unveiling plans for a new pricing system for camping and daily admission at state parks.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that daily rates are going up at the most popular locations: Devil's Lake, Peninsula and Willow River. There will be camping fee increases at 38 properties at various times of the year, while 36 locations will see fee cuts.

State parks director Ben Bergey says the changes are estimated to generate an additional $1.1 million for the state parks annually.

The plan comes after state lawmakers cut parks system funding and ordered the Department of Natural Resources to rely on fees and revenue.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Natural Resources Board will review the plan on Jan. 24. The new pricing system is expected to take effect after Feb. 15.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video