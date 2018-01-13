EXCHANGE: Vietnam veteran won't shy away from a challenge

In this Dec. 20, 2017 photo, veteran Peter Thomas, the retired Army 101st and 82nd Airborne command master sergeant and the longtime director of Lincoln's Challenge Academy poses for a photo at his home in Champaign, Ill. Thomas served in Vietnam and the Dominican Republic in Airborne. He has more than 20 years at the Illinois National Guard's Lincoln's Challenge Academy — graduating students with "a map for the future." The News-Gazette via AP Rick Danzl