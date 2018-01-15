Pineville Mayor, unopposed 4 times, still energized

As he approaches 20 years as mayor of Pineville, there are quite a few things Clarence Fields doesn't take for granted, including faith expressed by citizens in city government leadership when he again found himself unopposed after qualifying ended.
"It makes you want to continue, as much as you possibly can be in control of, doing things the right way and to the best of your ability, because that's what people expect of you," Fields said. "It's not about trying to build a legacy or anything of that nature by no means."
Fields started his career of public service on the City Council. Before finishing the term, he was appointed mayor.
His first race for a full term was the only time he was opposed.
All Pineville City Council members will also continue after no other candidates qualified.
"I still enjoy the job," said Fields, who made the decision to seek a fifth full term with the support of his wife, Rosa, who he says is "just as community-minded as I am."
Though it's not something Fields gives all the credit to his administration for, he said what makes him most proud is being a leader somewhere citizens themselves take pride in living.
"I happen to be in a great position as part of that leadership," he said, "but the accolades go to all of the employees that we work with, and most importantly, to our people here in the city of Pineville who engage with us."
Without campaigns to run, the mayor and the council's attention won't shift from matters at hand. On their immediate agenda in the middle of this fiscal year, Fields said, are common municipal problems like flat revenues related to the economy and "finding ways to manage what we have."
Long-term, Fields believes areas of Pineville, particularly with the completion of multimillion-dollar road projects and ongoing infrastructure improvements, are in a place "primed for growth."
"I'm excited about where we are and what the potential is," he said.
Comments