National Politics

Judge weighs reining evidence in Arkansas corruption trial

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 10:06 AM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.

Lawyers and a federal judge met behind closed doors to discuss whether some documents should be off-limits to prosecutors as the public corruption trial of a former Arkansas state senator approaches.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Thursday that W.H. Taylor formerly represented ex-Sen. Jon Woods, who is accused of taking part in a kickback scheme. At the same time, Taylor represented an FBI investigator in a civil matter.

The judge will consider if there was a conflict of interest and whether certain documents in Woods' case are protected by attorney-client privilege.

Woods and two others go to trial April 9. The three men have pleaded not guilty.

Two others met with the judge and lawyers Wednesday. None would say what happened.

Another ex-lawmaker pleaded guilty to a related charge.

