David Weinzweig appointed to fill Court of Appeals vacancy

Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed attorney David Weinzweig to fill a vacancy on the Arizona Court Of Appeals.
Weinzweig will replace former Judge Margaret Downie on the court's Phoenix-based division, which hears cases from Apache, Coconino, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Yavapai and Yuma counties.
Weinzweig is a registered independent who is currently a partner in a Phoenix law firm. He previously worked for the Arizona Attorney General's Office and for a law firm before that.
Ducey chose Weinzweig as the appointee from among seven nominees recommended by a state commission that screened applicants for the opening.
