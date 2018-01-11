National Politics

David Weinzweig appointed to fill Court of Appeals vacancy

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 10:02 AM

PHOENIX

Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed attorney David Weinzweig to fill a vacancy on the Arizona Court Of Appeals.

Weinzweig will replace former Judge Margaret Downie on the court's Phoenix-based division, which hears cases from Apache, Coconino, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Yavapai and Yuma counties.

Weinzweig is a registered independent who is currently a partner in a Phoenix law firm. He previously worked for the Arizona Attorney General's Office and for a law firm before that.

Ducey chose Weinzweig as the appointee from among seven nominees recommended by a state commission that screened applicants for the opening.

