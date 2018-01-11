National Politics

Montana Legislature reviewing sexual harassment policy

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 09:30 AM

HELENA, Mont.

The Montana Legislature is reviewing its sexual harassment policy after accusations of sexual misconduct led to the downfall of other lawmakers across the country.

A legislative rule prohibits harassment of legislators and legislative employees and sets guidelines for reporting inappropriate behavior.

The Legislative Council reviewed the policy at a recent meeting in Bozeman to consider whether they needed to make any changes.

Susan Byorth Fox with the Legislative Services Division told lawmakers there had been no formal complaints of sexual misconduct.

Republicans suggested sexual misconduct wasn't really an issue at the Montana Legislature and the heightened awareness after the news of the last several months would keep things that way. Democrats argued training on the rule should be mandatory and lobbyists also should be required to attend the training.

