Committee to hold input on ending wolf management

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 09:35 AM

MADISON, Wis.

A legislative committee is set to take comments on a Republican bill that would end the state's efforts to manage wolves.

The Assembly's natural resources committee was set to hold what promises to be a charged public hearing on the measure Wednesday.

The bill would prohibit the Department of Natural Resources from spending any money to manage wolves other than to reimburse people for depredation. State law enforcement officers would be barred from enforcing any federal or state law relating to wolf management or that prohibits killing wolves.

Wisconsin wolves are on the federal endangered species list. The bill would be void if President Donald Trump's administration removes them from the list.

Conservationists warn the bill would end attempts to track wolf population growth and lead to widespread poaching.

