National Politics

Runner up in northern Colorado council race to take office

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 09:30 AM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 27 MINUTES AGO

GREELEY, Colo.

The runner up in a Colorado city council race will take office after the winner was forced out because of a felony conviction.

The Greeley City Council voted Tuesday to appoint Stacy Suniga to take over the council seat held by Eddie Mirick for nearly a month.

The Greeley Tribune reported she finished about 300 votes behind Mirick in November's election.

Mirick was supported by a pro-business and oil and gas development group with Republican ties. Suniga got support from Boulder Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Polis and county Democrats.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A group led by Suniga's campaign manager petitioned the court to force Mirick from office because of a 1978 forgery conviction. He said it had been reduced to a misdemeanor but a judge found that the felony remained on his record.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video